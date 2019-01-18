Man charged in Burnley murder investigation

A man has been charged this evening with the murder of Leanne Unsworth in Burnley.

Shaun Sanders (39), of no fixed address, was charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service and will appear before Preston Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Ms Unsworth (40) was found dead at her home address on Marlborough Street in the town at around 7-15pm on Monday night.

A post mortem examination revealed the cause of her death as head injuries.

A 38-year-old man from Burnley also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

Temp. Det. Chief. Insp. Zoe Russo, of Lancashire Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Leanne's family and friends at this sad time.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported our investigation.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who has information to come forwards. If you can assist our inquiries, please contact the police."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 1155 of January 14th. Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.