Man charged with murder of Burnley shopkeeper

A man has been charged with murder after a Nelson father-of-four was fatally stabbed in Birmingham.

Yasir Hussain (34), who co-owned a shop in Melville Street, Burnley, was found critically injured on Central Drive, Lower Gornal, Dudley, at around 9-40pm on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last night (Friday, December 7th) detectives charged 20-year-old Nabeel Choudhary, from Hope Street, West Bromwich with murder. He will appear before Walsall Magistrates Court today.

Three people who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday night have since been released pending further investigation. A 21-year-old woman who was being held on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released pending further investigation.

Police are continuing to appeal for information.

Det. Insp. Jim Colclough, from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: “We continue to encourage anyone who has any information which they believe would assist our investigation to get in touch.

"Violent crime has no place in our region and we will continue to work tirelessly with partners and local people to tackle the harm and misery it causes to families, friends and the wider community."

Anyone with information can contact officers via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight or call 101 anytime.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are.