Man due in court today charged with burglary at Burnley business centre

A man is due to appear in court this morning charged with two counts of burglary at a Burnley business centre.

The 46-year-old, who is from Nelson, was remanded to appear before magistrates in connection to the offences that took place at Business First off Liverpool Road over the New Year.

Burnley and Padiham Police remanded the man to appear before the Bench after consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service.

A number of offices at the premises were broken into, including FUNDA, an award winning company that runs holiday clubs and coaching sessions for children across the UK.