Man found with cocaine in his sock tried to flee when police officers caught him, court hears

A Burnley man, found with cocaine in his sock at a working men's club, ended up with a £120 "bill" when he appeared before magistrates.



Jason McKenzie legged it when officers turned up, saying:' Not getting locked up for drugs' before running off from The Lamb Working Men's Club.

McKenzie's actions were described as 'stupidity,' by his solicitor, Mr Geoff Ireland at Burnley Magistrates Court.

The 33-year-old defendant, who was said to have shown remorse and 'held his hand up' had been out of trouble for 10 years.

McKenzie, of Wharfedale Avenue, Burnley, admitted possessing drugs and obstructing police. He was fined £120 and was told to pay costs.