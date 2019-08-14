Man in court over death of Burnley takeaway worker killed in car crash

A 25-year old man has appeared in court, accused of causing the death of a Burnley takeaway worker in a car crash.

Yasir Khan (23) died after a silver Mazda 6 hit a lamppost in Colne Road in the town, last September 29th.

Mr Khan, the front seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man in the vehicle, a 26-year-old back seat passenger, suffered back and leg injuries in the smash, which happened close to the junction with Jackson Street, at about 1-25am.

Mohammed Islam faced allegations over the collision at the town’s magistrates’ court on Tuesday. The case can only be dealt with at the higher court and Islam was bailed until a hearing at Burnley Crown Court on September 16th.

Mr Khan was described by his relatives as “the centre of the family”. In a statement after the incident, they said :”Yasir was the eldest child and had two younger sisters and a brother.”

“Yasir attended school at Sir John Thursby in Burnley and latterly worked at Santas Pizza.”

Islam, of Burns Street, Burnley, is charged with causing the death of Mr Khan by dangerous driving, causing serious injury to Sajjad Bhatti by dangerous driving and causing the death of Mr Khan by driving a vehicle whilst uninsured.