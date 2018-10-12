Man punches window after row with ex

A man having a row with his former partner punched a window in frustration, causing £100 damage, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Jack Stephenson (20) was said to have become abusive and told his ex: "You shouldn't move on." The argument went on for about half-an-hour. He then ran, putting his hood up as he went.

Stephenson, who has never been in trouble before, had met the voluntary youth worker by chance that evening.

His solicitor, Mr Mark Williams told the court: "Perhaps he should have hit the wall. It wouldn't have caused any damage. He didn't, he hit the window. It was one act of foolish frustration."

Stephenson, who is said to be looking for work, admitted criminal damage to the window belonging to PDS Engineering in Colne on April 17. He was given a six -month conditional discharge and was told to pay £100 compensation.