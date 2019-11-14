Man seriously injured after car hits wall and rolls into Pendle field

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car collided with a stone wall in Laneshawbridge.

A Vauxhall Corsa was travelling along Keighley Road in the direction of Colne at around 11-20pm on Saturday when it hit a wall and then rolled into a field.

It is believed that the driver and a passenger fled the scene.

The back passenger – a 39–year-old man from Bradford – was found in the field. He suffered serious spinal injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 40-year-old man from Colne believed to be the driver was later traced.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital to be treated for minor injuries but was later discharged. He has been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 20-year-old woman, believed to be a passenger, has also been traced.

Sgt Mick Belfield said: “We are working to establish why the car ended up in the field and need anyone who saw the car in the area at the time or the incident itself, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“You can call 101 quoting incident reference 1544 of November 9th."