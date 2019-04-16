Man seriously injured after Pendle crash

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Earby.

The incident occurred at around 4-05pm on Saturday in Salterforth Road, when a Vauxhall Astra collided with a tree and then overturned.

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a laceration to his head and a suspected fracture to his back.

He remains in hospital recovering from his injuries, which are now not believed to be as serious as first thought.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or saw the Astra in the moments before the collision occurred.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “We are in the process of piecing together exactly what occurred and would like to hear from anybody who saw this incident or who has information about it.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 979 of April 13th.