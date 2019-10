Marathon runner Shahib Bashir has raised £470 for Pendleside Hospice.

Shahib took part in the Manchester Marathon in April which he completed in an incredible three hours and 53 minutes.

And he raised the cash by organising a cake sale and 'dress down' day with his colleagues at Innovation Group, Burnley.

The hospice needs to raise over £3M a year towards its running costs which stand at £4M a year with 22 percent of this coming from NHS funding.