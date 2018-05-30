Marsden team sail to charity success in Skipton Rotary Club’s Dragon Boat Race

Staff from Marsden Building Society taking on Skipton Rotary Clubs Dragon Boat Race in aid of the Alzheimers Society. (s)
Staff from Marsden Building Society taking on Skipton Rotary Clubs Dragon Boat Race in aid of the Alzheimers Society. (s)
Share this article

A team of 18 Nelson bank employees were on fire when they took on a tough challenge for charity.

Staff from Marsden Building Society took to the water in Skipton Rotary Club’s Dragon Boat Race on Sunday, May 20th, and raised more than £600 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

They trained in the Nelson Marsden branch on a rowing machine provided by Pendle Leisure Trust, clocking up nearly 90,000 miles in one day.

Rob Pheasey, Marsden Chief Executive, said: “We were thrilled to take part and raise money for a fantastic charity.

“The day was a great success so thank you to Skipton Rotary Club, Pendle Leisure Trust, team members and customers.”