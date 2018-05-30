Marsden team sail to charity success in Skipton Rotary Club’s Dragon Boat Race

A team of 18 Nelson bank employees were on fire when they took on a tough challenge for charity.

Staff from Marsden Building Society took to the water in Skipton Rotary Club’s Dragon Boat Race on Sunday, May 20th, and raised more than £600 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

They trained in the Nelson Marsden branch on a rowing machine provided by Pendle Leisure Trust, clocking up nearly 90,000 miles in one day.

Rob Pheasey, Marsden Chief Executive, said: “We were thrilled to take part and raise money for a fantastic charity.

“The day was a great success so thank you to Skipton Rotary Club, Pendle Leisure Trust, team members and customers.”