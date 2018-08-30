Masked ball set to raise money for Pendleside Hospice

Burnley technology experts Seriun are hosting a masquerade ball in support of Pendleside Hospice.

The ball, which will take place at the Fence Gate on Friday, September 7th, is expected to attract around 200 guests for businesses across the area.

The event will open with a champagne reception during which award-winning illusionist Andrew Dean will be bamboozling the crowds.

Guests will then enjoy a three-course meal while being entertained by female vocalist Jo Farrow. There will also be the chance to win some sought after prizes in the auction including a signed and framed Burnley FC football, Lancashire County Cricket Club shirt, and Manchester United v Burnley hospitality tickets.

Seriun is taking part in the Pendleside ‘Corporate Challenge’ this year. They are one of over 40 companies fundraising as much as they can to help support the work of the hospice, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Laura Brown, marketing manager of Seriun said: “The difference Pendleside make in the local community is astounding. Having huge running costs of over £4m per year, being able to go a small way to helping them, is fantastic.

“We’re hoping to raise as much as we can at our summer ball, while having an amazing night among friends.”

Ticket details can be found at www.seriun.co.uk/summer-ball. For more information, ring Laura on 01282 507 280.