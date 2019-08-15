Massive search launched to find Burnley teacher's cherished pet family dog

A massive search is underway across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to find a treasured pet dog who has been missing for two weeks.

Murphy the Boston Terrier bolted while he was being collected from kennels in Blacko on Thursday, August 1st, and despite hours of searching by his distraught family and a social media campaign he has still not been found.

The George family, mum and dad Claire and Stewart with their children Dylan and Thea and their pet dogs, Hebe and Murphy who has been missing for two weeks.

Owner Claire George, who teaches at Sir John Thursby Community College in Burnley, has put up 500 posters around the Blacko, Newchurch and Roughlee area in Pendle in the hope that someone may spot six-year-old Murphy who is black and white and quite a small, young looking dog.

And her husband, Stewart, has been up since 5am every morning scouring the areas to try and find their treasured pet who lives with them at their home in Bolton by Bowland in the Ribble Valley with their two children, Dylan (10) and 12-year-old Thea. The family also have a rescue dog called Hebe.

Claire said: "We were on holiday in France and the kennels contacted us to say that Murphy wasn't settling at all so we asked relatives to pick him up and care for him until we came home.

"It was then that he just bolted. This is so out of character for Murphy, he is like a little lap dog, he stays by my side when we are out for walks and he is shy around people he doesn't know.

"We are just desperate to find him and get him home safe. We are all heartbroken, this has been devastating."

Although people have reported a couple of possible sightings of Murphy, nothing has come of these.

To cover all bases the family have gone to extreme lengths to find Murphy including putting out wildlife cameras to monitor areas where Murphy may be and also feeding stations with scent trails and unwashed clothing left out in the hope he may find them.

They have also hired a handheld thermal camera to use in their search.

Anyone who sees Murphy is asked not to call him or chase him but contact 07815143557 or 07506725082.