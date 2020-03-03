'Massive' tree planting programme for Pendle to help combat climate crisis

Pendle Council has agreed to a "massive" tree planting programme as part of a range of climate emergency initiatives.

The tree planting will be part of a £80,000 investment in C02 reduction schemes in the borough.

Coun. Tom Whipp

Councillors agreed to a resolution from Lib Dem Coun. Tom Whipp calling for the council to make land available for extensive tree planting and asking other landowners to do likewise.

"Growing trees can capture a lot of carbon, planting them is an easy way to help mitigate the climate crisis," said Coun. Whipp. "And there's a huge task to reduce emissions in the first place. The decisions at the meeting are small steps in the right direction, but much more needs to be done.

"The Ribble Rivers Trust's Woodland Connect campaign is an excellent science based initiative which will see over half an million trees planted. As well as helping combat climate change, planting trees will see improvements in water quality, improvements in bio-diversity and will help in the fight against flooding.

"I'm delighted that Pendle Council has voted to play a full part in the tree planting programme."

As well as the resolution to make land available for tree planting, Pendle Council also agreed to contribute £30,000 to the Ribble Rivers Trust campaign and earmarked a further £50,000 for climate crisis initiatives.