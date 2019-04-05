McDonald's is coming to Nelson

Permission has been granted to bulldoze Nelson's eyesore multi-storey car park and former bus station to make way for a drive-thru McDonald's restaurant.

The Nelson Committee on Pendle Borough Council approved an application to build Nelson's first ever franchise of the famous fast food outlet when it met recently.

Spearheaded by Reedley-based developer Mohammed Asjad's Future Properties (1st) Ltd, the development is expeced to create a mixture of up to 65 full and part-time jobs.

The development, which could start as soon as possible, is expected to take nine months to complete.

Pendle Labur leader Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, who sits on the committee, said: "The multi-storey car park has been an eyesore for a number of years now so to have this development, which will create 65 new jobs, is clearly going to help local people."

McDonald's has agreed to work with the council and health agency partners to address concerns over obesity and other health issues among local young people.