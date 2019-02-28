Member of the public rescues woman from Brierfield house fire

A woman was rescued from a house fire in Brierfield last night.



The woman was rescued by a quick thinking member of the public before firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire on Humphrey Street, Brierfield just before 6-15pm.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Three fire engines and crews, two from Burnley and one from Nelson, raced to the blaze,which broke out on the first floor of the terraced house.

Firefighters used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and the cause is now being investigated.