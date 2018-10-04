Memory Choir launch set to hit the right note for dementia sufferers in Burnley and Pendle

A choir, aimed at helping people from Burnley and Pendle with dementia and their carers, has been launched.

The Pendle Memory Choir will meet every Monday at St John's Methodist Church in Colne and is open to people living with dementia and the people who take care of them.

The choir has been formed by Crossroads Care East Lancashire in association with Pendle Dementia Action Alliance.

It is also supported by the Community Foundation for Lancashire and the Co-op, Colne.

Crossroads is a non-profit making organisation that covers the districts of Burnley, Pendle, Rossendale and Blackburn with Darwen.

If you would like to join the choir please ring 01282 832548 or e-mail enquiries@crossroadseastlancs.org.uk for details and to make your free booking or you are welcome to turn up on the day.