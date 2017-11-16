Model railway society's centrepiece ready for annual exhibition

With only days to go ahead of this year's annual exhibition, Pendle Forest Model Railway Society members are working hard to add the finishing touches to all the exhibits.

With the exhibition taking place on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th of November 18th at Park High School in Colne, most of the exhibits are completed and the members' attention is now focused on their centrepiece attraction.

"The ‘Rock 'n Rail’ is set in the stone age and is a model of an early rail way based on artifacts discovered in a dig on a local allotment," said David Carter, PFMR's Honourary Secretary. "The model shows the ancient methods used to transport stone and cave dwellers over long distances."

The exhibition will also feature many other layouts in a range of different scales and gauges, with some fellow model rail enthusiasts from Creil in France set to attend a modeling workshop which will include a demonstration of weathering techniques and children will have the chance to drive a train themselves.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm Sunday. There is full disabled access to the show, with admission set at £5 for adults, £3 for children, £4 concessions, and £14 for families (two adults plus two children).