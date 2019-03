The 76-bedroom Crow Wood Hotel will be the final piece of the jigsaw for entrepreneur Andrew Brown’s popular leisure complex. Andrew said: "I’m proud of the project and I’m delighted to be creating this for Burnley." For more on the development click here

