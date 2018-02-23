Mosque to open its doors this weekend

A Nelson mosque is to open its doors to the public as part of the “Visit My Mosque” campaign.

The Jamia Masjid Minhaj-ul-Quran based in Brunswick Street will hold an open day this Sunday for members of the public from 2pm to 4-15pm.

The event will be an opportunity for people of all faiths and backgrounds to attend and explore the architecture and history of the masjid, as well as gain a better understanding of the practices and activities that take place there.

A spokesman for the mosque said: “The aim of the event is to promote community cohesion and build bridges between the different communities and religions living within the area.

“The open day will feature various stalls, guided tours, a kids corner, live prayer demonstrations, refreshments and much more.”

Representatives from religious groups, community organisations and schools are also welcome to attend with many respected guests expected to be present on the day.