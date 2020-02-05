Mother of two faces drink driving charge at Burnley court and vows not to get behind the wheel again

A mother-of-two, caught behind the wheel over the alcohol limit, has vowed not to drive again.

Kirsty Thompson was not legally allowed to drive anyway, as she had no insurance or licence, Burnley magistrates were told.

A mother of two, who appeared before Burnley Magistrates Court and admitted drivng with excess alcohol, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence was fined 120 and banned from driving for a year.

Thompson was arrested at 10.30pm after she reversed into a parked car outside Asda in Colne. A member of the public told police she was 'drunk.'

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, told the hearing: " She gave her details. The keys were in her pocket. She blew 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside and was taken to the police station."

The prosecutor said when she got there she gave two samples of breath, the lowest of which was 44 microgrammes of alcohol. The legal limit is 35.

Mr John Ozyer, defending, said Thompson had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had been honest and open from the outset.

The solicitor continued:" She admitted to people in the car park that she had been drinking and has not tried to hide anything.

"Clearly, she shouldn’t have been driving.”

Thompson, of Stott Street, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Corporation Street, on Swinden Retail Park, no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, on January 17th.

She was fined £120, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned from driving for a year. She told the Bench: " I don’t want to drive again."