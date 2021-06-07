Motorcyclist tragically dies after coming off bike in Ribble Valley
Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist, believed to be in his fifties, died after coming off his bike between Langho and Whalley yesterday (Sunday).
Paramedics rushed to the scene of the collision and the A59 was closed shortly before 2-30pm.
Reports had been made that a motorcyclist had crashed his bike between the Bramley Mead and Petre Roundabouts.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 2-05pm yesterday (Sunday, June 6th) to reports a motorcyclist had come off his bike on the A59, between Blackburn and Whalley.
"Emergency services attended and the man, aged in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing but at this time we do not believe any other vehicles were involved.
"Anybody who saw the incident, or saw the bike in the moments before the collision occurred, is asked to call us on 101, quoting log 826 of June 6th.