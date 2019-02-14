Motorist told police he could not provide blood sample as he was scared of needles, court told

A motorist, who refused to provide a blood test after being stopped, claimed he was scared of needles after he woke up in the middle of a hernia op, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Haroon Ali wouldn't give a specimen at the police station after he was seen in a car by police in Nelson.

The 26-year-old told officers he had had an operation that went wrong.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the hearing:"He said he was scared of what might happen. The procedure was explained to him and he said he was scared of needles."

Mr John Rusius, defending Ali, said a few years ago he had a hernia operation but woke up in the middle of it, which was pretty scary for him.

The solicitor continued:" Since that time, he has been unable to face any medical procedures.

"He needs another operation for his second hernia, but he just can't face doing it.

"He just can't go through it again. It's not a deliberate refusal."

Ali, of Every Street, Nelson, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis on Wednesday, October 31st. He had originally denied the allegation, when he appeared in court last November.

The defendant was fined £1,200, with £620 costs and was told to pay a £120 victim surcharge. He was banned for a year.