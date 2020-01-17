Motorists set for more traffic torment with yet another Burnley road closure

Burnley motorists are set for further traffic misery when another of the town's main roads closes on Monday.



Barden Lane will remain closed from its junction with Marina View to just beyond the Leeds and Liverpool Canal bridge until Friday, February 7th.

This stretch of Barden Lane is set to be closed for up to three weeks. Photo: Google.

Work is being carried out by Cadent Gas Limited to remove a steel gas main bridge crossing.

It means any motorists wanting to access Lower Manor Lane, Greenhead Lane or Padiham bypass via this route will now be faced with a lengthy detour through Brierfield and Nelson.

Homeowners living in the Lower Manor Lane area will be faced with the reverse route just to get into Burnley town centre.

The closure comes on the same day Accrington Road, to the west of the Rosegrove junction, closes as part of ongoing improvements.

Work began in early November on a 12-month project to widen the junction of Accrington Road, Rosegrove Lane and Rossendale Road close to junction 9 of the M65 to manage traffic congestion as the area grows.