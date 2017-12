Motorists are being warned to avoid a major road in Burnley as emergency services deal with a serious crash.

The road is closed between its junctions with Reedley Road and Casterton Avenue.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Colne Road, Burnley.

"The road is closed between Reedley Road and Casterton Avenue and is likely to be closed for some time. Please avoid the area."