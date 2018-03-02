Mountain climb is just the tonic for pharmacy duo

Pharmacy technician Carole Livesey feels so passionately about a charity she volunteers for, she is preparing to climb a mountain for it!

Carole, who works at Bailey and Garrett's chemist in Rosegrove, Burnley, is in training to climb Snowdon in June, the highest mountain in Wales at 1,085 metres above sea level. It is also the highest point in the British Isles outside the Scottish Highlands.

Attempting a challenge like this is way out of Carole's comfort zone but she is determined to make it.

And she has even persuaded her colleague, Najma Zahoor, who works as a dispenser, to join her.

Carole (55) said: "We are raising money for the Silver Line charity which I am involved with.

"It is something very close to my heart and when I found out about the Snowdon climb I really wanted to take part.

"It's not going to be easy but we have been walking up Pendle Hill as part of the training for it."

The challenge involves climbing Snowdon at night and it is estimated it will take around six hours and allow the walkers to see the sun rise over the mountain.

The Silver Line is a national charity offering a service to older people with more than 3,000 volunteer who call elderly people each week or exchange letters.

One of the best known faces in Rosegrove where she has worked at Bailey and Garrett for 41 years, Carole has served a couple of generations of customers.

Carole, who lives in Hapton with her husband, Andrew and daughter Natalie, is a diehard Burnley fan.

If you would like to sponsor Carole please go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carole-livesey1