Mountain rescue teams called to Gisburn to assist two injured bikers
Two mountain bikers were injured in separate incidents in Gisburn Forest and taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon.
The first callout for Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Teams came just after 12pm from the ambulance service, who requested help from the volunteers to rescue a man who had fallen while out cycling the trails.
The incident happened while the cyclist was riding down "Hully Gully" where he had fallen and landed heavily on his face and shoulder.
A spokesman for BPMRT said: "The team arrived scene as the air ambulance crew arrived. He was treated for his injuries and then transported on a bell mountain rescue stretcher to the air ambulance for transport to Royal Preston Hospital."
As the group of volunteers headed down to the cafe to grab a drink, their assistance was further requested after another man had come off his bike in the forest and suffered lower leg injuries.
The spokesman added: "We wish both casualties a speedy recovery and hopefully they will be back in the forest very soon."