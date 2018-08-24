Moving tributes flood in for Burnley couple who died in Egyptian holiday resort

Tributes have been flooding in today for the popular and well known Burnley couple who tragically died on holiday.

Described by a former neighbour as a "lovely couple who were the salt of the earth" the town is coming to terms with the shocking news of the death of John Cooper and his wife Susan at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in hotel in the resort of Hurghada in Egypt.

The all-inclusive holiday had been booked through Thomas Cook, where Mrs Cooper was a ‘loyal and long-standing' member of staff.

A probe has now been launched by Thomas Cook travel agents who say they are 'deeply saddened' by the deaths.

The company has removed other families from the hotel after a "high levels of illness" were reported among other guests there.

John, who was affectionately known as "Cooperman" owned his own building company, Safe As Houses, and Susan had worked at the Burnley branch of the Thomas Cook travel agents in Burnley for many years.

She was popular with staff and customers for her cheery personality and ready smile.

John built the home the couple shared in the town and several years ago he was a maintenance worker at the former Skipper's garage in Burnley.

Paying tribute to a "great couple" on social media Gary O'Neill said he first met the Coopers in Alcudia 32 years ago.

Stephen Gilbert said: "I knew John from years ago in the building trade and and also from the Craven Heifer."

Describing Susan as a"lovely lady" Gina Hamilton said she was thinking of all their family, friends and work colleagues.

Paying tribute, Lee Casper said: " I can’t believe this tragic news, thoughts go to all the family and friends...RIP John and Susan."

In another tribute Deborah Matura said: "John was a smashing chap, built our extension back in 2002.

"Heart goes out to their daughter and family."

Other moving tributes came from Teresa Macken who said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time, from all the kitchen and waiting on staff at The Masonic lodge, Burnley."

And Karen Cookson described the news as "awful" and paid this moving tribute to Susan: "Susan was lovely, always friendly and pleasant

"I only knew her from going into Thomas Cook to get currency over the years.

"We always had a good natter and laugh, thinking of their family at this sad time."