MP swaps Pendle for London in special 'Question Time' with students

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson faced a lively 'question time' session when he visited a London primary school.

The Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development Mr Stephenson was given a guided tour of Rathfern Primary Schoolin Catford by students and staff.

He also got the opportunity to see artwork and displays by the children to celebrate the Sustainable Development Goals and the school's links with South African schools as part of a project called Connecting Classrooms through the Global Learning programme.

Mr Stephenson attended a whole school assembly where the choir performed two traditional South African songs and year four students presented a segment on recycling and how people can help to protect the environment.

The MP then faced questions from the children about how the government is working to sustain the planet and the environment.

This was followed by a live link up with some of the teachers in South Africa who partner with Rathfern, which was an opportunity for both the Minister and the teachers to talk about why the Connecting Classrooms through Global Learning programme works so well.

Mr Stephenson said: “I had a fantastic time at Rathfern Primary School where I met the students and teachers building lasting friendships with South African school children.

“From Lewisham to Lilongwe, the Connecting Classrooms through Global Learning programme shares the expertise of the UK’s brilliant teachers.

"This gives children everywhere the opportunity to learn about global issues that affect us all, which is helping future generations to thrive."