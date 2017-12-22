Mum admits drunk and disorderly charge

A drunken Barnoldswick mum, who tried to butt in as police were detaining a person on the ground, shouted to officers: "Lock me up as well," a court heard.



Burnley magistrates were told Emma Taylforth (43) was repeatedly told to get out of the way, fell to the ground and then again tried to interfere with the arrest.

Taylforth, a carer for her autistic son, told the court the police had been restraining a relative and were being " a bit rough," with him.

She said: "I was worried for him. They were hurting him.

"That's why I kept going forward, asking them to back off from him."

The defendant, of Rook Street, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Church Street, Barnoldswick, on Saturday, December 2nd.

She was given a six -month conditional discharge and was told to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.