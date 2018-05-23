Music festival in aid of Down's Syndrome Association is a real hit in Colne

Colne music-lovers raised not just the roof but thousands of pounds for charity at a mini festival.



Caroline and John Hargadon held the event at their pub, the Duke of Lancaster, Colne, where they collected £3176.30 for the Down’s Syndrome Association.

The couple were inspired to help the charity after it supported them through their unborn son Brody’s diagnosis of Down’s Syndrome.



John said: “The event went amazingly well. It was extremely emotional and this is why we love Colne’s community spirit.”