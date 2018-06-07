Music festival opened by legendary 60s pop star raises thousands for hospice

A music festival, that was opened by Bobby Elliott of the legendary band The Hollies, raised almost £4,000.



Bobby spoke about the wealth of musical talent that has originated from Burnley and Pendle over the years at the launch of the first ever Brierfest which took place in May at Brierfield Working Men's Club.

Pendleside Hospice fundraiser Leah Hutchinson is pictured with (from left to right) Phil Schofield of the Bands and Venues facebook page, Bobby Elliott from The Hollies and Brierfield WMC chairman Luke Hamilton.

Organised by members of the club and Bands and Venues Burnley Pendle facebook group the two day event provided a showcase for popular local bands and soloists/artists, including Critical Reaction, The Buckshots, Losing Touch, The Switch, Odall and many more.

And the event raised the fantastic amount of £3,784 for Pendleside Hospice, almost double the target organisers had set themselves.

And plans are already in the pipeline for the second Brierfest in 2019.

Many local businesses supported the event through sponsorship and donations of raffle prizes.

The hospice ran the raffle at the festival, which included a 42” flat screen TV as first prize and over 1,000 tickets were sold at £1 each.

Donations continued to roll in after the festival which helped organisers to reach the fabulous amount raised.