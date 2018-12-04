Musical showcase spectacular set to bring house down to celebrate Burnley theatre school's 30th anniversary

A spectacular show featuring hit songs from musicals over the past 30 years is set to bring the house down.

Talented youngsters aged seven to 13 from Burnley's Basics Junior Theatre School will perform the showcase 30 Years And More on Friday and Saturday night.

The show will be held at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre in Colne and marks the 30th anniversary of the theatre group.

Theatre school principal Andy Cooke said: "This is an exceptional 30th year celebration performance featuring hit musicals from past and present.

"This remarkable group of young performers will amaze and flabbergast you with their talent."

The junior "Shooting Stars" performers are following on from the senior's spectacular production of Les Miserables which was a complete sell out.

For information and tickets go to: basicsjuniortheatre.co.uk