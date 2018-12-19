Muslim charity's Christmas gift to Pendleside Hospice

A local Muslim charity has presented an early Christmas gift to Pendleside Hospice in the form of a cheque for £300.

Muslim Global Relief is a UK based international relief organisation working since 2000 on humanitarian issues. The principal aims and objectives of MGR are the relief of poverty and sickness anywhere in the world.

Asma Siddique, charity manager for MGR, said: "As a charity, we have always supported local causes that make a difference in our community and in people’s lives.

"The great accomplishments of MGR are due to many individuals that have a tremendous impact on our charity. I would like to thank our wonderful group of supporters and donors whose generosity makes our life-saving and life-transforming work possible, without whom, it would not be possible to help and support vulnerable people around the world."£

MGR’s community and fund-raising manager Abdul Shakoor presented the cheque to the hospice.

A hospice spokesman said: "Thank you to Muslim Global Relief for its generous donation of £300. Its support of Pendleside Hospice is greatly appreciated. Pendleside Hospice costs more than £4m. to run each year, of which the hospice gets 22% of its funding from the NHS.

"This means that the hospice needs to raise more than £3m. from charitable donations."