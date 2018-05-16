National award for "driven" Burnley-based domestic abuse support service

A Calico Group domestic abuse support service has claimed a prestigious title at the national UK Housing Awards for their recovery refuge, offering safe temporary accommodation for women and children at risk of domestic abuse.



Part of the Calico Group - a Burnley-based collection of charities and businesses working together for make social betterment - SafeNet Domestic Abuse Services in partnership with Calico Homes celebrated being named the top winner in the ‘Outstanding approach to meeting specialist housing needs (under 5,000 homes)’ category at the awards ceremony.

Commended for their work on the Jane’s Place scheme, the first Recovery Refuge in the North which provides a short-term safe place for those at risk of domestic abuse and who also have additional complex needs, SafeNet were inspired to start Jane's Place after 41% of the referrals they received in 2011/12 had to be refused because of complex needs, meaning that some of the most vulnerable women and children in the area had to remain in dangerous homes.

“They tackled a problem which looked insoluble and found a solution," said UK Housing Awards judges of the initiative, named in memory of Jane Clough, who was brutally killed by her ex-partner in 2010. "SafeNet had a really clear sense of purpose, driven by not wanting to turn away the most vulnerable women."

Helen Thompson, Executive Director for Calico Homes and Ring Stones, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with our success at this year’s UK Housing Awards.

“Our staff are committed to providing essential services that help change people’s lives for the better," Helen added. "The award for Jane’s Place reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this project.”