Nelson carer and Stroke Association volunteering queen dines with royalty

A Nelson carer who has dedicated her life to helping people affected by strokes has gone from serving school dinners to dining with the Queen.

Susan Schofield was on the guest-list of the Queen’s Garden Party at the Buckingham Palace last week as a reward for her voluntary service to the Stroke Association.

Giving up her job as a dinner lady, she became a full-time carer for her husband Steven after he had a haemorrhagic stroke at the age of 45.

She helped to set up coffee afternoons and evening meet-ups, Wine and Whinge, to provide support for carers and established Fun 4 Stroke to provide meals, outings and activities for survivors.

Andrea Walsh, coordinator of the charity, said: “Sue knows first-hand how stroke can turn one’s life upside-down, and she wants to be there for others who are going through that same trauma.”

The volunteer is now organising a fund-raising sky-dive and also helps to plan the annual SPARCC course which teaches carers about strokes and aphasia and offers advice on coping with relationships and difficult emotions.

“There’s never anything that is too much to ask and she does all of this in her own time at no reward to herself,” Andrea added.

“The list of adjectives to describe her is endless: passionate, caring, selfless, reliable, determined, to name a few.

“To call her a volunteer would be such an understatement: she gives up so much of her time to benefit others; she is an inspiration.”

