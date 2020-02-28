Nelson & Colne College students set for inspirational educational event

Students from Nelson and Colne College are gearing up to attend a series of inspirational educational events next month.

With more than 120 16-year-olds set to take part, the events are separated into 'Oysters and Pearls' events and 'Centre Forward' events.

The Oysters and Pearls will be matching 60 female students with 60 inspirational working women for a day of motivation and confidence building led by former professional stage and TV actress Amy Strange while the Centre Forward events will bring together 60 male students with local businessmen, from sales directors to ex-footballers, to boost employability and interview skills.

Amongst those speaking at the events will be bosses from Networx3, a company which specialises in installing blown fibre optic communications infrastructure, with founder and Managing Director Ian Ashworth and Commercial Director Caroline Earnshaw sharing their decades of experience in business.

“We really struggle to recruit so we are always on the lookout for keen and hardworking school or college leavers, particularly female, who we can train up to be engineers," said Ian. "We’re less interested in academic qualifications and are looking for people with get up and go, passion and connectivity with Networx3 so we’re hoping to meet a few future Networx3 employees at the events too.”

Caroline added: “I’m hoping to inspire young girls that they can achieve things – I’m living proof of that. All my family were doctors, solicitors, and teachers so I was the odd one out not going to university. I didn’t get a degree but because I have a work ethic and passion I’m where I am today.

“I gave 100% to the job and it was recognised that I had a lot more to give and within two years I was made commercial director," she said.