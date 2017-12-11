Nelson company's charity bid came up roses

With the help of a TV star, a Nelson company's charity mission finished with a bang at a fabulous auction and curry night.

ITV Granada’s Paul "Croney" Crone was the special celebrity guest helping Farnworth Rose to raise £2,034 for Pendleside Hospice last month - a charity which is close to the hearts of many of the company's employees.

Vikki Hickey (Online Marketing Manager) and Jennifer Hodges (Marketing Executive) put their event-planning skills to the test by helping to organise both the auction and curry night. (s)

And it was a double celebration at the Bombay Lounge, Barrowford - for it marked the business' 10th anniversary.

Director, Richard Farnworth, said: “When we began our fund-raising efforts in April, we had set the aim of raising £1,000 for the hospice.

"To have raised almost £6,000 is thanks to both the hard work of the team and the generosity of local businesses."

The evening topped off a series of 10 charity challenges over eight months, including car boot sales, pub walks and prison breaks.

Guests enjoyed a raffle, a balloon pop hosted by Paul Crone, music from the Furious Styles Duo, mind-boggling magic from Andrew Tunney and a three-course meal provided by the Bombay Lounge.

Special thanks go to everyone who supported the event and helped to make it a huge success, Richard added.