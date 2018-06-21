Nelson drink-driver banned for three years

A Nelson man with a long record of drink-driving has been banned from getting behind the wheel for three years by magistrates after his latest incident in which he was more than double the limit.



Mr Amir Razzak (41), of Victoria Street in Nelson, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra whilst over the alcohol limit on February 5th, 2018 on Grane Road in Rossendale and has a long record of similar alcohol-related incidents dating back to 2001.

After being found by authorities in his car, which was parked across a verge, Mr Razzak blew 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Roger Brown, prosecuting, said: "An ambulance was driving along the road and came across the Vauxhall Astra. The car was parked half on the verge [and] the defendant was in the driving seat. The officers who spoke to the defendant described him as crying and there was a smell of alcohol. Neither of the officers made reference to there being drink in the car."

Defending, Mr David Lawson explained that the defendant was "effectively living in his car" after falling out with his father and after his mother had recently died, both of which had caused him a substantial amount of grief.

"Mr Razzak has had a traumatic part of his life," Mr Lawson said. "He has had problems with alcohol. Clearly he has previous records. On this occasion, he was not in a good state of mind."

Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay a charge of £620 and a victim surcharge of £115 in weekly £20 installments. Mr Razzak was was also banned from driving for three years and was handed a 20-week custodial sentence suspended for 18 months.

With Mr Razzak now employed, his solicitor said that he was on the right course again, saying: "Hopefully he's turned for the better."