Nelson Grammar and Edge End High Class of '68 reunion

The 50th anniversary reunion for Nelson Grammar School and Edge End High School's Class of '68 is fast approaching, with all pupils from that year group welcome to attend a joint celebration at Nelson Cricket Club.



Set to take place on Saturday, September 29th from 7.30pm onwards, the reunion offers former students the chance to mark half a century since starting at their respective high schools with a night of renewing old friendships, reminiscing, and sharing life experiences both old and new to the backdrop of '70s hits.

"If you are reading this and you were a pupil from either Nelson Grammar School or Edge End between 1968 and 1973, don't let this opportunity to meet up with your old school friends pass you by," said Dave Richardson. "Get in touch with one of them, spread the word, say 'If you go, I will', and come and make some new memories together.



"There are past pupils coming from America to renew their friendships and have some fun, so please help the organisers to make it a night to remember," he added. "Don't hesitate - just save the date!"

Donations will be accepted on the door to cover the cost of the venue, with any excess raised on the night being forwarded on to Pendleside Hospice. For further details and to confirm attendance, please send a message to: nelsongrammarreunion@gmail.com or edgeendreunion@yahoo.com or call Dave Richardson directly on 0773 053 9906.