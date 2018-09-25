Nelson Grammar School 50th reunion

A Nelson Grammar School reunion will mark half a century for the class of 1973.

The reunion, which is open to anyone who attended the school, will be held this Saturday at Nelson Cricket Club at 7-30pm.

Tickets cost £5 on the door, which will cover the room hire with any excess going towards the club’s massive water bill following an undiscovered leak, recent reported in the Leader.

Organiser Laurie Peake said: “The pupils who started at Nelson Grammar School 50 years ago in 1968 and left in 1973 are having a get together. If you were one of them, in other year groups or even other schools, particularly those who went to Nelson and Colne College from 1973-75, come along, bring your friends and pass the word on to others.

“No need to book, just come along or phone 07730 539906 or email nelsongrammarreunion@gmail.com for further information.”