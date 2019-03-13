Nelson Library takes part in Autism Awareness Week

Nelson Library will be marking Autism Awareness Week next month by introducing a more autism-friendly environment.

The library will be offering one quiet hour each week on an ongoing basis to provide a more suitable space for some people with autism.

During this hour the noise in the libraries will be reduced. This will include the muting of bar code scanners, no events or activities taking place, and the lighting being dimmed. Library staff will also encourage a calm atmosphere.

More than one in 100 people are on the autism spectrum. Autism is a lifelong disability, which affects how a person communicates and relates to others, as well as how they see the world. It is a spectrum condition and affects everyone differently, which means that each person on the spectrum will have very different support needs.

The quiet hour could also benefit other people living with conditions including dementia and anxiety.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "We're introducing a quiet hour to create an environment where people with autism may feel more comfortable visiting a library.

"I'm pleased that we are taking this opportunity to open the library up as a space that is suitable for more people. We want to break down barriers and make sure that we are socially inclusive. Hopefully more of our libraries will offer a quiet hour as well soon.

"A campaign run by the National Autistic Society has found that a lack of public understanding was leaving autistic people and their families socially isolated. We want to play our part in improving this situation."

Autism Awareness Week is from Monday, April 1st, to Sunday, April 7th.

Anyone who lives or works in Lancashire can join a Lancashire library, either online or by visiting in person. Membership is free and there are no age restrictions.

People can call in at Nelson Library to find out about when the quiet hour is available.

For more information go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries or call 0300 123 6703.