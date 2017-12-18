A Nelson nursery's Christmas Concert has proved a great success after children and staff alike came together to put on quite the show for the audience of very proud parents.



Woodfield Nursery School's Christmas Concert , which took place on Wednesday, December 13th, saw everybody from the two-year-olds in kindergarten to the four-year-olds at the school - located on Sefton Street in Brierfield, getting involved as the children acted out traditional Nativity scenes and sang songs.

The event "went really well" according to Headteacher, Angela Dixon.

Musician, Beth Allen, lent a helping hand to help staff and kids with the production as the event went off without a hitch, with Headteacher, Angela Dixon, praising Beth's input, saying she played a "big part in getting everything going.

"It went really well," said Angela. "The children always love it and they all had things to do: even the little two-year-olds had their own programme, including a song called Hello Hello from Cbeebies. Then they joined in with the three- and four-year-olds as one whole school. They really enjoyed it, it was fab."

From the more traditional storylines featuring Mary and Joseph and the shepherds and familiar songs like Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to a song called Knock Knock at the Stable, which saw the star head to the stable with different animals answering the door, the well-attended concert impressed one and all.

"We also used makaton [a form of signing which uses signs and symbols to help people communicate], which a lot of the children are learning to help them communicate, so we had a lot of songs which had signing in them," explained Angela. "Beth added extra verses: for example with Ba Ba Black Sheep - we did a cow version, a chicken version to the same tune but with different words.

"It was lovely," she said.