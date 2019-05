A Pendle non-profit organisation is welcoming people of all faiths to share in a delicious Iftar dinner.

The Nelson branch of Minhaj ul Quran International is holding Taste Ramadan on Saturday at 8pm. It will take place at Jamia Masjid Minhaj ul Quran Mosque, 42 Brunswick Street, Nelson, BB9 9DZ.

The event allows people of all backgrounds to enjoy a celebratory meal to break the fast and explore different cultures.

To register to attend please visit www.tasteramadan.co.uk