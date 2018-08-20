Nelson pub set to host second event for charity that is fighting to end male suicide

Brand new wedding dresses and full size pool tables are among the items up for auction at a fund raising event on Saturday to raise money for a charity that aims to prevent male suicide.



The charity event, which includes the auction, raffle and a DJ in the evening, is being held at the Lord Nelson pub in Nelson.

It is the second one landlord and landlady Stuart Kirkpatrick and Catherine Sixsmith have organised for CALM which stands for Campaign Against Living Miserably.

There are over 70 raffle prizes and the wedding dresses are brand new and off the rail.

They were donated by a friend of Catherine who used to have a shop. The dresses are a variety of different styles and sizes and anyone thinking of bidding for one can see photographs of them on the pub's facebook page.

The event has been organised in honour of a regular customer at the pub who took his own life in January.

It starts at 4pm and continues into the evening with other attractions including Play Your Cards Right.

Assistant manager Katie Knowles said: "Everyone is welcome to come along, we just want to raise as much money as we possibly can for the charity."

The money raised will help keep CALM's helpline service open from 5pm to midnight every day, helping over 40.000 men each year who are feeling down or at rock bottom.

Statistics show that on average 12 men a day take their own life in the UK.

The money will also help the campaign to raise awareness of male suicide and change the culture where men feel they cannot or should not ask for help when they are down.