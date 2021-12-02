Nelson receives £200k to develop site for affordable housing

The Bankhouse Road site in Nelson is one of three sites in Lancashire which have been announced by the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities this week.

The Brownfield Land Release Fund is designed to regenerate brownfield land into new homes under a flagship Government scheme to boost local communities, offering more housing choice.

Leader of Pendle Council, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed said: “This is fantastic news. It means we can move forward with our plans to develop an affordable housing scheme on a site in Nelson which has been vacant for several years.

Rose Rouse, Pendle Council’s chief executive, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Council, and Judith Stockton, regeneration manager for Pendle Council.

“We will work in partnership to create apartments for older people to enjoy independent living, but with care and support on site and opportunities to socialise.

“This project will be one of many which help to revitalise our town and support other investment through the Nelson Town Deal,” he added.

Pendle Council’s Regeneration Manager Judith Stockton said: “We’ve been trying for a long time to find a viable solution for this housing site which is near Leeds Road and Scotland Road in the Bradley area of Nelson.

“Bankhouse Road Nelson is an excellent location for this type of development.

“It’s near to local shops and supermarkets in Nelson town centre and to leisure opportunities such as the gym, pool and Inside Spa at Pendle Wavelengths.

“It’s also handy for the bus and rail interchange as well as the health centre at Yarnspinners Wharf,” she added.