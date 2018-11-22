Nelson solicitors support Burnley ultra-runner for 250-mile run to Crystal Palace

A Nelson solicitors' firm have thrown their support behind Burnley fundraising ultra-runner Scott Cunliffe as he prepares to tackle a 250-mile run to South London as part of his RunAway Challenge.

With his breathtaking challenge seeing Clarets fan Scott run from Turf Moor to every single away ground at which Burnley play in the Premier League this season, Farnworth Rose have lent their backing to the pavement-pounding charity runner by sponsoring Scott’s run to the Crystal Palace game on 1st December.

Due to start the run to Selhurst Park on the 25th of November, Scott has already completed seven ultra-marathons on his way to the away fixtures Burnley have already completed at Southampton, Fulham, Wolves, Cardiff City, Manchester City, West Ham, and Leicester City, covering 1,193 miles and taking over two million steps already.

“When we heard about Scott’s ambitious plans we were keen to support him," said Richard Farnworth, Director at Farnworth Rose Solicitors. "It’s a huge challenge, but clearly one he is determined to complete whilst raising much needed funds for charity. In addition to sponsoring Scott for this event, for every Will we draft in December we will donate a further £10.”

Aiming to raise £10,000 for Burnley FC in the Community and various other community-based charities himself as part of the challenge, Scott is also using the RunAway Challenge to shine a light on the mental benefits of running. A lifelong charity worker, Scott recently returned from South East Asia, and has suffered from Post-traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of some of the voilence a poverty he saw.

But he has found solace in running, and wants to spread the message than not only is running a brilliant method of staying fit, but a crucial mental health tool as well.

“I’d like to thank the Directors at Farnworth Rose for reaching out and being so keen to help," said Scott, who has already raised over £6,500. "I wanted to set myself a big challenge that combined my love of away days with my passion for running.

"It’s really gathered momentum now and I’ve even been approached to do a book and film about the project! he added. "Whilst everyone else is relaxing over the Christmas period I’ve got three runs to London and just a short one over to Huddersfield on New Year’s Day!”

Scott’s fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/therunawaychallenge.