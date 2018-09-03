Network of Ley Hunters gearing up for Clitheroe moot

The Network of Ley Hunters, an informal movement for those interested in leys - the alignments of sacred sites and landscape patterns - are inviting all interested to attend their three-day moot later this month.

Offering the chance for local ley hunters to visit interesting places and meet up with like minded people, the moot - taking place in Clitheroe on Saturday, September 15th from 10am to 6pm at the St Mary's Centre - provides an unique opportunity to listen to talks from expert speakers and get involved in ley hunting first hand.

"We have a regular quarterly newsletter and a big moot once a year at which we have speakers as well as a lot of other things," said Laurence Main, who organises The Newsletter of the Network of Ley Hunters. "We also do pilgrimages - I did the Greenwich Meridian recently, I had sunshine and clue skies on every step of my path!

"We also do vision quests at sacred sites and holy hills; we douse the lays using dousing rods or your third eye," Laurence added. "In Clitheroe, there's a straight lay slightly to the west near Whalley Abbey called the Spine of Albion from the Isle of Wight to Scotland.

"We've been doing the highlights as a group since 2014, so we'll be resuming at Alderley Edge, through Roman Manchester, then to Whalley Abbey and Pendle Hill."

Tickets for the St Mary's Centre event on the 15th cost £30 each. The following day, the moot will travel to Alderley Edge and Roman Manchester (tickets £40), while on Monday 17th, they will visit Whalley Abbey and Pendle Hill (tickets £25). For tickets, contact Laurence at 9 Mawddwy Cottages, Minllyn, Dinas Mawddwy, Machynlleth, Wales, SY20 9LW or via phone on 01650 531 354.

There are also two tickets for the moot event on Saturday worth £60 for the first to answer this question in the comments on the Facebook post: Who wrote the Old Straight Track?

For more information, head to http://www.networkofleyhunters.com/home