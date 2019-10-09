New Burnley Starbucks chooses Pendleside Hospice as local charity

Bunrley's first ever Starbucks coffee shop has chosen Pendleside Hospice as its local charity.

Starbucks opened last Friday as part of a major new retail development on the Barracks Road site at Gannow Top.

Hospice staff were invited to the opening day where they greeted customers and informed them of the diverse services that they offer at Pendleside.

Lisa Pearson, head of generation income at the hospice, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by Starbucks Burnley to be their local charity, we are looking forward to the opportunities that we have of working and supporting one another in the future.”

A total of 15 jobs have been created at the Starbucks Burnley site with further job opportunities anticipated.

Pendleside Hospice community fundraiser Leah Hutchinson said: “We are so grateful to Starbucks Burnley for selecting us as your local charity, your kindness is greatly valued by everybody at the hospice.”

Starbucks Burnley supervisor Danielle Harker said: "We are excited to be able to support a local charity whose work is invaluable in the community."