There will be at least seven new faces in the Pendle Council chamber following May’s local elections.

Seven of the councillors due to retire by rotation have decided not to stand in the elections due to be held on May 2nd, and one of the others is leaving his Nelson seat to try and win in Colne.

Of the seven, one is the current leader of the council and leader of the Conservative group Coun. Paul White (Boulsworth).

And four of the others are recent Mayors of Pendle including the current incumbent Coun. James Starkie (Conservative, Higham and Pendleside), his predecessor Coun. David Whalley (Labour, Southfield) and other recent holders of the office Couns. Nawaz Ahmed (Conservative, Brierfield) and Graham Roach (Lib Dem, Waterside).

The others not seeking re-election are Claire Teal (Lib Dem, Coates) and Morris Horsfield (Conservative, Earby). And Wayne Blackburn (Labour, Clover Hill) will not contest his seat, but is standing in the Horsfield ward in Colne.

In total, 17 of the current 49 seats are up for election with the Conservative and Labour parties contesting all of them, the Liberal Democrats nine and UKIP five – each of them fighting seats currently held by Conservative councillors.

The council is currently run by a Conservative administration with 25 of the 49 seats, Labour has 15 and the Liberal Democrats 9. There will be no elections this year in the Marsden, Walverden or Whitefield wards which only return two councillors each.

Nominations:

Barrowford

Crossley, Linda Margaret (Con)

Iqbal, Manzar (Lab)

Waddington, Mick (UKIP)

Blacko and Higherford

McEvoy, Noel (Conservative) Oliver, Robert Andrew (Lab)

Boulsworth

Cockburn-Price, Sarah Elizabeth (Con)

Foat, David Kenneth (Lab)

McBeth, Craig Ian (UKIP)

Thomas, Mary Elizabeth (Lib Dem)

Bradley

Aslam, Mohammad (Con)

Younis, Nadeem (Lab)

Brierfield

Ahmed, Aftab Fiaz (Con)

Shazad, Qamar (Labour)

Clover Hill

Ali, Zafar (Labour)

Pearson-Asher, Nigel (Con)

Coates

Clouston, Euan Robert (Lab)

Lyons, Ian James (Con)

Mills, Jayne Margaret (Lib Dem)

Craven

Ahmed, Omar (Lab)

Hartley, Kenneth (Lib Dem)

Lyons, Rebecca Louise (Con)

Earby

Carter, Colin (Con)

Cassidy, Jordan Dale (UKIP)

Haigh, Doris June (Lib Dem)

Khan, Robert Anthony (Lab)

Foulridge

French, Robert (Lab)

Waugh, Graham Robert (Con)

Higham and Pendleside

Lionti, Carlo (Con)

Nike, Susan (Lab)

Horsfield

Blackburn, Wayne (Lab)

Chamberlain, Anthony William (Lib Dem)

Nixon, Jonathan Andrew (Con)

Walker, Thomas Bradley (UKIP)

Old Laund Booth

Blackburn, Laura Michelle (Lab)

Hartley, Christopher Howard (Con)

Newman, Brian (Lib Dem)

Reedley

Hanif, Mohammed (Lab)

McCormick, Pauline Anne (Con)

Southfield

Adnan, Mohammed (Con)

Graham, Paul James (Lib Dem)

Tennant, Yvonne Marion (Lab)

Vivary Bridge

Clegg, David (Lib Dem)

Cooney, Joe (Con)

Hannah-Wood, Patricia Josephine (Lab)

Waterside

Eastham, Donna (UKIP)

Harmson, Anthony (Lab) Mann, Alice Rosemary (Lib Dem)

Sutcliffe, Ash (Con)