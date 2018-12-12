New jobs and £5m. investment for Nelson store

Home Bargains has invested a huge £5m. in its new store in Nelson, which will officially open on Saturday.

The company, which is one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, is creating up to 40 new jobs in the community with its store on Leeds Road.

This will be the company’s second store in Nelson, joining over 500 outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our second store in Nelson and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”

The 26,500 sq ft store, which was formerly Tesco, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Joe added: “Leeds Road will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

For more information on the ranges available, visit www.homebargains.co.uk.